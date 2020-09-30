1/1
Donnell Minick
NEWBERRY — Donnell Swindler Minick, of Newberry, 86 years old, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, at White Oak Manor.

Born in Newberry on October 28, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Charles "Charlie" and Ola Cromer Swindler.

Mrs. Minick was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church.

Donnell loved to speak her mind with a great sense of humor. She loved going camping to the beach and mountains with her husband.

She was gifted with a sweet smile and shared that smile often.

Donnell is survived by her husband of 68 years, Clyde E. "Buck" Minick whom she loved deeply; their children, Chuck Minick, Patti Dominick (Curtis), and Roxanne Fulmer (Richard), all of Newberry, and Chip Minick (Wanda) of Tallahassee, Fla.; her brother, Harold "Bo" Swindler, of Newberry; grandchildren, Jason Dominick, Jodi Lyons, Brittani Kryske, and Sidney Fulmer; step-grandchild, Payden Taylor; and great grandchildren, Kylie, Caroline, Evan, Jacob, Nathan, Logan, and Nolan.

She was also predeceased by her siblings, Dorothy "Dot" Merchant, Barbara "Bobbie" Wessinger, and Joe Bob Swindler..

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in Newberry Memorial Gardens conducted by the Rev. Bobby Morris.

Active pallbearers will be Curtis Dominick, Richard Fulmer, Jason Dominick, Jodi Lyons, Brittani Kryske and Sidney Fulmer.

Memorials are suggested to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 4056 St. Luke's Church Road, Prosperity, SC 29127.

The family expresses their heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at White Oak Manor for the their care of Donnell.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Whitaker Funeral Home
1704 College St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-5000
