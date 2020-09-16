Doris Richardson

PROSPERITY — Doris June (Hill) Richardson, born September 27, 1938, passed away peacefully in her South Carolina home on September 9, 2020, after a brief illness.

She lived most of her life in Knoxville, Tenn., where she was a most devoted and nurturing mother, wife, sister, daughter, and church servant. She directed the choir at Sand Branch United Methodist Church for more than 30 years after marrying her high school sweetheart and joining his family church. She lost her first husband to cancer and later remarried a dear family friend, and two families were blessed to become one through their union. After many years of service, she retired from the Knoxville Utilities Board and spent her time caring for her grandchildren and traveling, and she later moved to South Carolina with her husband, where she was a member of Zion United Methodist Church. Doris was preceded in death by her parents J.W. "Pete" and Marvin Ellison, brother Carl Edgar "Eddie" Ellison, and husband Roy Lynn Hill.

She is survived by husband, Jerry Richardson, brother Walter "Dub" (Maribel) Ellison, brother-in-law Rick (Nancy) Richardson, sisters-in-law Peggy Ellison, Judy (Johnny) Finley, Sonja Richardson, Ann Mowery, and Karen Hill, daughters Pam McClure, Fran (Keith) Burroughs, and Leslie Hill, stepchildren Jerri Lynn (Clint) Shealy and Brent (Ronette) Richardson, grandchildren Whitney (Anthony) Henderson, Josh (Kelsi) McClure, Christina (Bradford) Jones, Casey Burroughs, Caroline (Nick) Cross, Todd, Claire, and Jesse Lynn Graves, Jonah, Abigail, and Amelia Shealy, Elizabeth (Noah) Caulder, Jonathan and Rachel Richardson, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Asbury Cemetery, 5100 Asbury Cemetery Road, Knoxville, TN 37914.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Sand Branch United Methodist Church, 2301 Thorn Grove Pike, Knoxville, TN 37914, or to Zion United Methodist Church, 80 Zion Circle Drive, Prosperity, SC 29127.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.