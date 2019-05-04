CHAPIN — A funeral service for Mrs. Dorothy B. Chapman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at McSwain-Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Newberry with burial following at Newberry Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service.

Mrs. Chapman, 94, was predeceased by her parents, George and Lillie Bouknight; her husband of 57 years, John Henry Chapman; her sisters, Mrs. Pearl (Johnnie) Lowman, Mrs. Roslyne (Verner) Swygert and Mrs. Caro (Jesse) Frick; sisters-in-law, Mrs. Mattie (Harold) Oliver, Mrs. Georgie (Dargan) Kohn and Mrs. Ruth (James) Lee. She is survived by her children, John S. Chapman, Sue (Tom) Crapps, George (Connie) Chapman, Ann (Ben) Zabriskie and Sara Chapman; her grandsons, Richard (Lisa) Chapman and Kevin Chapman and her great-grandchildren, Giuliana Chapman, Penelope Chapman and TEDI Chapman.

Mrs. Chapman touched many lives with her generous and compassionate heart, and she will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a long-time member of Chapin United Methodist Church and served the church faithfully for many years. The family wishes to thank members of the church family, relatives, friends and neighbors who ministered to her during her time of declining health.

Memorials may be made to Chapin United Methodist Church, PO Box 237, Chapin, SC 29036 or to the charity of ones choice.

A note of remembrance may be written to the family at www.mcswainevans.com.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc.