NEWBERRY — Dorothy Harmon Davis, 95, of Newberry, wife of the late Robert Guy Davis, died April 29, 2020, at White Oak Manor. Born on February 4, 1925, in Newberry, she was a daughter of the late E. Marvin and Margery Hawkins Harmon. Mrs. Davis was a faithful member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Newberry. She was employed at American Fiber and Finishing. In her earlier years, she served her community through volunteering at Newberry Elementary School and also by participating in the Meals on Wheels program. Among her interests were her love for crocheting and her enjoyment of reading. But her passion was her family. She is survived by her daughters, Janice Davis Pearce (Hap) of Charlotte, N.C., Kathy Vernon Long (Elmer) of Prosperity and Donna Davis Hawkins (Lewis) of Prosperity; grandchildren, Laney H. Cobb, Robert Hawkins, Crissy P. Garison, Jennifer P. Anthony, Kevin Pearce, Suzanne Godsey, Jessica Vernon and Ben Vernon; 12 great grandchildren; and a brother, Gary Lee Harmon (Carolyn) of Newberry. In addition to her husband and her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Emmie Bannister, Peggy Brannon and Patsy Miller and her son-in-law, David Vernon. A private family graveside service will be held. The family expresses their sincere thanks to the staff of White Oak Manor and MSA Hospice for the compassionate care for their mother during this past year. Memorials are suggested to Bethany Lutheran Church. Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com. Whitaker Funeral Home, Newberry, is assisting the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Newberry Observer from May 6 to May 7, 2020.