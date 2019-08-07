NEWBERRY — Dorothy French Wessinger Epting, 89, of Newberry, died on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Springfield Place.

Mrs. Epting was born on February 8, 1930, in Columbia, S.C. a daughter of the late James Dudley and Sara Pickard French.

She graduated from Newberry High School, attended Breneau University and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Converse College. She later received her Master's degree in English and Education from Clemson University. Mrs. Epting loved teaching and retired from education following more than twenty-seven years in the classroom. She taught at Mid-Carolina High School and Newberry Junior High School.

Following retirement, Dot enjoyed volunteer work with the Newberry Opera House and Newberry County Memorial Hospital. She also enjoyed her membership in the Silverstreet Extension Club and valued the opportunity to travel. Dot was especially fond of dogs and horses.

She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer where she belonged to the Hannah Circle and the Fifty-Plus group and volunteered in a number of capacities. She also taught Sunday School and served on the Congregational Council.

Survivors include her daughter, Candace Elaine Wessinger, of Roswell, Ga.; sons, Robert B. Wessinger, Jr., of Hickory, N.C., and James F. "Jimmy" Wessinger of Roswell, Ga.; grandchildren, April Wilson, Scott Wessinger, Robert Wessinger, Phillip Wessinger, Bobby Wessinger and Summer Wessinger-Prehoda; great grandchildren, Lauryn, Wyatt and Gavin Wilson, Kaitlyn, Aiden and Donavan Wessinger, Daphne and James Wessinger.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Robert B. Wessinger, whom she married in 1951, her second husband, Claude C. Epting, whom she married in 1987, and her sister, Grace Casey.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer with the Rev. Matthew Titus officiating. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Interment will follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens.

Memorials are suggested to the of SC, 1817 Gadsden Street, Columbia, SC 29201, or to the for Crippled Children, 950 W. Farris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

Pallbearers will be Scott Wessinger, Phillip Wessinger, Bobby Wessinger and Ashley Wilson.

On line condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home, Newberry, is assisting the family.