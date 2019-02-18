GREENWOOD — Dorothy Ann Tucker Geeter, formerly of Hampton House, widow of Thomas Eugene Geeter, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at McCormick Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

She was a former employee of Rose's and a member of Greenwood Baptist Church.

Surviving are her daughters, Margaret Ann Geeter Coker of Greenwood and Alice Geeter Longshore (John) of Silverstreet; grandchildren, Tracy Anne Coker Lopez-Orapaza (Juan), Richard Lee "Rick" Coker, Cindy Longshore Lindler (John), Melissa Longshore Spicer (Ray), and Heather Geeter; and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Robert "Bobby" E. Geeter.

Services were held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Matt Davis and Rev. James Boling officiating. Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.

The family received friends on Thursday before the service from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Greenwood Baptist Church, 1025 East Deadfall Road, Greenwood, SC 29649 (www.gwdbaptist.com).

