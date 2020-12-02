WHITMIRE — Dorothy Martin Hueble, age 87, widow of Thomas David Hueble Sr., passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at her home.

She was born February 9, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Ora George Martin and Katherine Woodruff Martin. Mrs. Hueble was employed with Miliken Monarch-Union plant, J.P. Stevens of Whitmire and later retired from Independent Life Insurance after 15 years of service. Mrs. Hueble was a member of Master's Baptist Church.

Mrs. Hueble was a lover of flowers, especially planting and caring for her Irises; she was a fishing fanatic and enjoyed crocheting, but of all the things she loved, her family was her most cherished blessing and she was the glue that kept everyone together. She will always be remembered for being a loving and caring person to everyone she met.

Mrs. Hueble is survived by her son, Frank Hueble; daughter, Debra Ball (Wayne); her brother, Donald Martin; grandchildren, Thomas David Hueble III, Timothy Jason Hueble, Crystal Lawson; Katherine "Katie" Ball; John Bostic (Tracy); and Thomas Dustin Hueble; and her numerous great-grandchildren.

In addtion to her husband, she was preceded in death by, a son, Thomas David Hueble Jr.; and a daughter, Kathy Hueble; and was also predeceased by her six siblings.

Graveside Services will be conducted Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Whitmire Cemetery.

Gray Funeral Home of Whitmire.