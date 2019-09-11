NEWBERRY — Dorothy "Dot" Swindler Merchant, 94, widow of Woodrow Merchant, died Monday, September 9, 2019, at Springfield Place.

Born on February 27, 1925, in Newberry, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Ola Cromer Swindler. She was retired from American Fiber and Finishing and was a member of Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church. Mrs. Merchant had been a member of the Heirloom Needle Arts, the Newberry Roadrunners and Newberry Community Choir as long as her health permitted.

She is survived by a son, David W. (Lydia) Merchant of Prosperity; daughters, Janice (Jerry) Kneece and Lynne (Harold) Fulmer both of Newberry; a sister, Donnell (Buck) Minick of Newberry; a brother, Harold "Bo" E. Swindler of Newberry; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by siblings, Barbara Wessinger and Joe Bob Swindler and a great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be made to Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church, 1105 First Street, Newberry, SC 29108

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks for the loving care she received from her adopted family at Springfield Place.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.