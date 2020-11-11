CHAPIN — Dorothy Shealy Stoudemire, 96, widow of Albert C. "A.C." Stoudemire, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at White Oak Manor.

Born on December 18, 1923, in Prosperity, she was a daughter of the late Oneal Calvin Shealy and Minnie Inez Fulmer Shealy Amick. She was a homemaker who loved to sew whether it was making dresses or in her later years making handmade items to give to individuals. When she wasn't sewing or talking on the telephone, she would pass her time sitting in her rocking chair and watching the birds as they ate from the bird feeders. Mrs. Stoudemire was a member of Capers Chapel United Methodist Church.

She is survived by a son, Albert W. (Marie) Stoudemire, of Chapin; a daughter, Janet S. (Keith) Fulmer, of Little Mountain; grandchildren, Dana Dorroh, Brian Fulmer, Ginny Lindler and Donall Stoudemire and nine great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Earl Shealy and Gladys Amick.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Newberry Memorial Gardens by the Rev. Cameron Levi. Memorials may be made to Capers Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Penny Hamby, 12550 Broad River Road, Little Mountain, SC 29075.

Following the funeral service the family will greet friends with a drive-by visitation at the graveside.

Due to COVID-19, everyone is reminded of social distancing requirements and the use of masks is strongly encouraged.

We extend our sincere thanks to everyone who in someway made mom's life on this Earth a peaceful one, whether it was a card, a visit, a call, kind words or a prayer. She appreciated all of you and we are eternally grateful for the love you showed our mom. May God richly bless all of you!

