PROSPERITY — Mr. Earle J. Bedenbaugh, 92, widower of Jeannine B. Bedenbaugh, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at White Oak Manor.

Born on March 7, 1928, in Prosperity, he was a son of the late C. Boyd and Eula J. Bedenbaugh. He graduated from O'Neal High School and received a B.S. Degree in Animal Husbandry from Clemson College and was a United States Air Force veteran during the Korean Conflict. He, along with his brother David, organized Bedenbaugh Seed Company in 1949. He was the past president of Bedenbaugh Realty and Development. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church where he served as vice-chairman of the congregation; Sunday School teacher; he served on church council, and chairman of the building committee. He was the founder of the Mid-Carolina Club which was recognized as being one of the best recreational facilities FHA has ever financed. He was involved in Clemson IPTAY and was Chair Emeritus, Newberry County Development Board, Newberry Farm Bureau, and was past chairman of the Newberry County Republican Party. He served with the Department of Agriculture as state director and served eight years in Washington as deputy administrator over the nations farm programs. At the time, he was one of two South Carolinians to hold an appointed position in Washington. Mr. Bedenbaugh was awarded The Order of the Palmetto. He enjoyed family, sports, playing golf, and community involvement.

He is survived by daughters, Jean Bedenbaugh (Dave), Jan Blackwell (Larry), and Lisa Sulka (John); a son, Charles Bedenbaugh (Hayley); a brother, David Bedenbaugh; grandchildren, Heather Storey (Jim), Brannon Edgerton (Patrick), Alex Bedenbaugh (Makenzie), Haley Sulka, and Michael Sulka; great-grandsons, James Storey and Wells Storey.

He was predeceased by grandsons, Matt Blackwell and Will Bedenbaugh.

Graveside services were held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020, in Newberry Memorial Gardens.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Grace Lutheran Church Scholarship Fund, PO Box 188, Prosperity, SC 29127, the Matt Blackwell Foundation, PO Box 188, Lancaster, SC 29721, or Refreshing Outlook ( The Will Memorial Sports Complex) P.O. Box 839, Prosperity, SC 29127

