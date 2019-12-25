CHAPIN — Edith Hipp Kinard, 75, of Chapin, S.C., died on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at her home following a long and hard battle with cancer.

Born on November 6, 1944, in Newberry, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Roy W. and Hazel Welch Hipp.

She was employed with Allied Chemical, Irmo for thirty-seven years.

Edith was a loyal member of Chapin United Methodist Church most of her life. She later joined the Clinton/Laurens Seventh-day Adventist Church where she was a faithful member until her health no longer permitted her to remain involved.

To say cooking and baking were her passions would be an understatement. She excelled with her cooking and always pleased everyone with their favorite dishes.

She was loyal to her family, was a giving person and enjoyed helping others, visiting with the elderly and always set a great example of what it meant to be a child of God. She was a special lady!

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Arthur H. Kinard, children, Cheryl Gootee (Brian), Roger Kinard (Kristina) and Belinda Parker (Jennings) all of Little Mountain; a sister, Elizabeth Lake Cross (Woody) of Little Mountain, grandchildren, Joshua Parker (Ashlye), Zachary Parker (Morgan Remion), Kayla Green (Will Boozer), Erin Gootee, Timothy "T.J." Beach Jr., and twenty-three nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Reed Jurgensmayer.

Memorial services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the Whitaker Funeral Home chapel conducted by Pastor Duane Maracle.

The family received friends from 10:00-10:45 am prior to the service at Whitaker Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to Clinton/Laurens Seventh-day Adventist Church, 22250 Highway 76 East, Laurens, SC 29360-8436.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.