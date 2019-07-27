POMARIA — Edith Kibler Kunkle, 97, widow of Voight Epting Kunkle, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Born on May 18, 1922, she was the daughter of the late James T. and Ola Lominick Kibler. Mrs. Kunkle retired from G.E./Mepco. She was a faithful member of St. Philip's Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was active in the Adult B Sunday School Class and the Morning Circle of WELCA. She also served on the altar guild. She enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren as they were growing up and then her great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Kunkle is survived by her children, Donald (Faye) Kunkle of Pomaria, Gayle (Bill) Atkinson of Pomaria, and Glenn Kunkle of Newberry; grandchildren, Erik (Erin) Kunkle, Brandon Atkinson, Mandy (Nick) Linger, Lisa (Steve) Wilcox; great-grandchildren, Owen Kunkle, Joshua Wilcox, Kimber Linger, Audrey Wilcox, and Kara Grace Linger; her sisters-in-law, Mrs. Ruby K. Dawkins of Saluda and Mrs. Nelva Kunkle of Newberry. She also loved her many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Cecil Kibler and her sister, Christine Lee.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Philip's Evangelical Lutheran Church by the Rev. Terry Amick with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Philip's Evangelical Lutheran Church Family Life Center, 2481 St. Philip's Church Road, Newberry, SC 29108.

Active pallbearers will be William B. "Bill" Lominick, Bobby Lominick, Chris Lominick, Erik Kunkle, Brandon Atkinson, Joe Kunkle, Russell Kunkle and Les Hipp.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Adult B Sunday School Class and the Morning Circle of WELCA.

The family would like to thank her devoted and loving caregiver, Pearl Rosemond, Dr. Betty Pelletier and the nurses of Amedisys Hospice and Home Healthcare.

