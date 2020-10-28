1/1
Edith Pikus
SIMPSONVILLE — Edith Pikus, 85, of Simpsonville, S.C., died Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Born in Oberhausen, Germany she was a daughter of the late Konrad and Anna Brose Pfeiffer.

Edith was an artist who loved to paint, and she sold many of her works. Her artistic passions also included writing and classical music. She loved to travel and visited countries all over the world, but she loved the warm weather of South Carolina best. Edith also added flavor to life by pranking and laughing with her beloved friends and family.

She is survived by her son-in-law, Doug Stuck; her grandson, Taylor Stuck; and her granddaughter, Anna Stuck.

In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Pikus; her daughter, Ann Stuck; and her siblings, Anna, Friedrich, Margareta and Irmgard.

A memorial service to celebrate Edith's life was held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, in the Southeast Chapel of Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
