Edward Kurtz

NEWBERRY — Following a number of years of declining health, Edward R. Kurtz, 88 years of age, died on Monday, August 17, 2020, at NHC Clinton in Clinton, S.C.

He was born in Chicago, Ill. on October 24, 1931, the son of the late Edward G. and Helen E. Kurtz.

Ed grew up in Chicago, served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, and enjoyed a lengthy career with National Cash Register, a corporation with offices and plants worldwide. He retired in 1991 as product manager at the West Columbia, S.C. plant. He loved his career with the company and felt privileged to have had the opportunity to work with many people from the U.S., from Dundee, Scotland and from Augsburg, Germany.

Some of his interests and hobbies during his lifetime were photography, being an amateur radio operator, bicycling, hiking, especially in North Carolina and Maine and playing his Hammond organ.

Ed also appreciated all genres of music; however, classical and jazz were his favorites. He was fond of most all animals, but it was the dogs that became members of his household.

He liked his morning coffee and in the evening a glass of wine with his favorite jazz music playing made for enjoyable moments.

He was a very caring man and served as a guardian ad litem volunteer in Henderson County, N.C.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years Margaret Truesdale Kurtz; children, Patrice Suzanne Jackson (Jeff) of Oklahoma City, Okla., Barbara Joyce Murphy and Albert Vazquez of Seattle, Wash. and Scott Joseph Murphy of Washington State; grandchildren, Rian Patrick Jackson of Oklahoma City, Okla., Arron Thomas Jackson of Oklahoma City, Okla. and William Garrett Jackson of Piedmont, Okla.; and a great granddaughter, Macy Leigh Jackson of Piedmont, Okla.

He is also survived by brothers in law, Bill Truesdale (Susan) of Graham, N.C.; Darryl Truesdale (Melinda) of Winnsboro, S.C.; sisters in law, Sheila Truesdale (Pat) of West Columbia, S.C. and Rhonda Truesdale Johnson (Jamie) of Newberry, S.C.; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend Roger Banta of Irmo, S.C.

Ed will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.