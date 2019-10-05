Elaine Guy

NEWBERRY — Elaine Warren Guy, 74, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Prisma Health Parkridge.

Born on January 20, 1945, in Newberry, she was a daughter of the late Horace Ray and Martha Cockrell Warren. She was retired from the Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs and was of the Baptist faith. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were an important part of her life.

Mrs. Guy is survived by her husband, Thomas A. Guy; a son, James Brian (Marla) Moran Sr. of Newberry; a daughter, Renee Harmon (Kenneth Robinson) of Prosperity; a sister, Shirley Taylor (Charles Dyer) of Prosperity; a brother, Craig Warren of Prosperity; grandchildren, Bethany (Jacob) Counts, Jensen Moran, James Brian (Michelle Rikard) Moran Jr., Nicole (Daniel) Shaw and Jacob Harmon; great-grandchildren, Henley Johnson, Kylyn Counts, Haddie Counts, Danny Shaw and Emma Shaw.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home by the Rev. Jeff O'Dell. Burial will follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the , PO Box 1741, Greenwood, SC 29648.

Active pallbearers will be Jacob Harmon, James Brian Moran Jr., Dean Harmon, Jacob Counts, Kenneth Robinson, Daniel Shaw and David Gibson.

Published in The Newberry Observer from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
