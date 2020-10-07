1/1
Elizabeth Adams
COLUMBIA — Elizabeth Dawkins Adams, 94, widow of Grady Adams, died Monday, October 5, 2020, at her residence.

Born on April 7, 1926, in Newberry County, she was the daughter of the late J. Ray and Bessie Brown Dawkins. She retired from the Newberry County Auditor's Office and was a member of Macedonia Lutheran Church. She is fondly remembered for her love of family, line-dancing and seeing her Elvis Tribute Artist Eddie Miles.

Mrs. Adams is survived by sons, Kerry Epting of Columbus, Ga. and Scott Epting of Columbia and her other son, Bill Johns of Columbia; brother, Rev. Charles Dawkins of West Columbia; two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by a brother, James Ray Dawkins.

A private graveside service will be held at Newberry Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to thank Christie, Farah, Dr. Venn and the caring staff of Prisma Senior Primary Care.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
