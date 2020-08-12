Ella Griffith

ITALY, Texas — Ella Jane Shealy Griffith went home to join our Lord Jesus Christ, husband, and parents on Aug. 1, 2020, after an extended illness. She died peacefully in Italy, Texas (a Dallas/DFW suburb), under Hospice care, at the age of 89.

Mrs. Griffith, daughter of the late Andrew F. Shealy and the late Myrtle C. Lake Shealy, was born in Little Mountain, S.C. Ella Jane was married to James B. Griffith Sr. for 44 years, until his death in 2011 in Charlotte, N.C., where Ella Jane resided for over 45 years.

She was a member of Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church in Chapin, S.C., from 2012 until she moved to Texas in 2019. She grew up attending Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Little Mountain, S.C. Ella Jane, a devout Christian, had a passion for reading the Bible daily.

Ella Jane has been the loving stepmother (actually, she earned the title "Mom" every day!) to James B. Griffith Jr. (Dominique) and Patrick S. Griffith (Yolanda) for the past 53 years, since her marriage to James Sr. following the death of his first wife, Louise.

Mrs. Griffith is survived not only by her two sons, but also her granddaughter Lauren Griffith Kail (Greg), great-granddaughter Eva Lauren Griffith Kail, sister Joan Shealy Bickley (Orris), and brother Rev. James F. Shealy (late Betty).

Mrs. Griffith graduated from Newberry College (Education) and was a member of the Freshmen Women's Basketball Team.

Ella Jane obtained a Masters degree from the University of South Carolina in Special Education. She did administrative church work for a time in Huntsville, Ala. After her marriage, she taught Elementary School in Irmo, S.C. and Charlotte, N.C. She completed her career teaching Special-Needs children in Charlotte, where she was recognized as "Teacher of the Year."

Funeral arrangements are pending. Burial service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, Hodges (Greenwood), S.C. The dates are to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Gideon's Scripture Funds or to Alzheimer (or related) charities.