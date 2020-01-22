POMARIA — Ellen Wise Lominick, 69, died Friday, January 17, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center.

Born in Orangeburg, she was a daughter of the late George Calvin Wise Sr.and Jean Scharler Wise. She retired from Pinner Clinic and was a member of St. Philip's Lutheran Church. She loved her pets and enjoyed spending time outside riding on the golf cart.

She is survived by her husband,Chris Lominick; a son, Ryan S. Griffin of St. Matthews; a daughter, Jennifer L. Griffin of Columbia; a step-son, Chad C. Lominick of Columbia; a brother, George Calvin Wise Jr. of Bishopville; grandchildren, Cole Griffin and Cameron Griffin.

She was predeceased by a sister, Ann Trotter.

Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at St. Philip's Lutheran Church by the Rev. Terry Amick. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Philip's Lutheran Church, Family Life Center, 2461 St. Philip's Church Road, Newberry, SC 29108.

Active pallbearers were Scott Lominick, Woody Ringer, Tracey Shirey, Stuart Smith, Blake Shirey and Jack Lominick.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.