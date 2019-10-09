ROBINS, Ga. — Elmer Wertz "Sonny" Mayer, of Warner Robins, Ga. Passed away, October 4, 2019. Sonny was born in Little Mountain, South Carolina on May 15, 1937. He graduated from Newberry High School and received his Associates Degree from Clemson University.

Sonny enlisted in the Army and was commissioned as an officer, then spent a combined 42 years on active duty and in the reserves before he retired as a Major. He served in Vietnam, Japan, Kings Bay, Philadelphia Dist., FEMA Nation Wide, Desert Shield, Desert Storm, KERO Kuwait, Savannah Dist., and USACETAC KSA.

Sonny enjoyed playing the piano, tinkering with his John Deere tractor, being involved at church, loved his great circle of friends and loved his family.

Sonny is survived by his children: son "Dan" Daniel Patrick Mayer (Crissy), daughter "Becky" Nancy Rebecca Murray (Herbie), daughter "Juley" Judith Elizabeth Bishop, son "David" Davy Wertz Mayer (Shannon), daughter "Carry" Mary Caroline Barnes (Blake) and wife Sarah Mayer. Two step sons, Chris Deviney and Jeremy Deviney(Rosie). Granddaughters Nancy Murray and Chloe Mayer and five grandsons Joey Towner, Robby Bishop, Charley Bishop, Dalton Burke, Lawson Mayer; one nephew Joseph Ward, and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Mayer, mother Janie Epting Mayer, and sister Nancy Jane Ward.

His Service will be Friday, October 11, 2019, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Little Mountain, S.C. at 2:00 pm, visitation at 1:00 p.m., and burial will follow.