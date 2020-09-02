1/
Emily Dominick
NEWBERRY — Emily Gregory Dominick, 96, widow of Hugh Allen Dominick, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, at National Health Care in Greenwood.

She was the daughter of the late Seba John Gregory and Lennie Mitchell Gregory. Born in Saluda, S.C., she was a graduate of Saluda High School where she lettered for two years in basketball and was also a graduate Columbia Commercial College. While in college, she was employed by Gibb Typewriter Company.

After marriage in 1942, she and her husband were employed by The Farmers Hatchery at 908 Main Street in Newberry. In 1957, they became the owners of the hatchery until its closure in 1970.

She owned and operated Jack and Jill Day Care for 25 years. During her retirement she was a Meals-on-Wheels volunteer. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Newberry for 54 years.

Emily was predeceased by a sister, French Gregory Boyd, a daughter, Jean E. Dominick and a son, H. Elliott Dominick.

She is survived by a daughter, Claire Dominick Fleming (John Autry) of Little Mountain; sons, Gregory Allen Dominick (Chris) of Silverstreet and John Andrew Dominick of Greenwood; grandchildren, Tim Crow (Stephanie) of Lexington, John Eron Crow (Becky) of Cayce, Frank G. Fleming of Lexington, Dr. Gregory Mitchell Dominick of Bear, DE, Jennifer D. Gartner of West Columbia, Jessie D. Hazel (Earl) of Newberry, Bryan C. Dominick of Charleston, Carley Dominick of Charlotte and Brad Owen (Shawna) of Columbia and seven great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in Rosemont Cemetery by the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Harmon. Memorials may be made to Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1738 Greenwood Highway, Saluda, SC 29138 or to First Baptist Church, 1020 Boundary Street, Newberry, SC 29108.

Active pallbearers were grandchildren.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
1724 Main St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-0610
