Enoch Boozer
PROSPERITY — Enoch Joel Boozer, 80, of Prosperity passed away October 2, 2020, at Prisma Health Baptist. He was born September 17, 1940, the oldest son of the late James Earle and Georgie Lucile Black Boozer.

He was a graduate of Prosperity High School Class of 1958 and Newberry College. Mr. Boozer retired from the S.C. Department of Transportation. He retired from the S.C. National Guard. He was an active member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, the Lutheran Men and served for many years on the church cemetery committee. He was a member of the Stoney Hill Center, the Newberry and Saluda Forestry Associations and the Chapin Genealogy Society.

He is survived by brothers, Joe (Peggy) Boozer of Prosperity and Wayne (Jean) Boozer of Greenwood; a sister, Martha (Tony) Turner of Prosperity; sister-in-law, Donna Boozer of Greenwood; nieces and nephews, Sharon Turner, Jeffrey Turner, Jennifer Slice, Michelle Long, La Schea Workman, Jason Boozer, Brantlee Lybrand, Karen LeBlanc; great-nieces and nephews, Braylen Long, Taylor and Jake Slice, Drew, Ellis Workman, Jacob Lybrand, Lauryn LeBlanc, Lacey Craven and Lori Beth Charlton; Daniel Chapman and John Robert Lee; great-great nieces and nephews, Liza and Coleman Craven and Cora Charlton; a special friend, Alice King and her family. Mr. Boozer was predeceased by a sister, Ellen Harriett Boozer and a brother, Hayne William Boozer. He was "Uncle Enoch" to many.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Newberry Memorial Gardens by the Rev. Jason Schafer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 4056 St. Luke's Church Road, Prosperity, SC 29127.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be maintained.

The family thanks Dr. Thomas Bradberry and the nurses in the Newberry Hospital ICU for their tender care, the doctors and nurses at Prisma Health Baptist, and to Pastor Schafer for his visits and prayers, and to the church family and friends for their concern and prayers and strong support during these past weeks.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Newberry Memorial Gardens
October 6, 2020
To Alice King and all of The Boozer family. Our families are so very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you during this sad time.

Love,
Brenda Adams
Pete & Joy Pack & Family
Bo & Connie Glover & Family
Connie Glover
Friend
October 5, 2020
So sorry to hear of Enoch’s passing. Condolences to you Joe, your other family members and friends of St Lukes, where he will be sorely missed.
Billy Hucks
Friend
