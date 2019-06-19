POMARIA — Eva Elizabeth Dominick Leitzsey, 88, went to be with her Savior on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at her residence.

Eva Leitzsey was born in Prosperity on March 12, 1931, to the late Rufus and Irene Amick Dominick. She was a devoted member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, a homemaker and an avid gardener who cared for many.

She is survived by daughters, Betty Weeks (Terry) of Greenwood, Wanda Rister (James) of Chapin, and Jane Toole (Carrol) of Lexington; a son, Jimmy Leitzsey of Columbia; a brother, J.N. Dominick (Elberta) of Little Mountain and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Richardson (Jerry) of Pomaria; grandchildren, Lisa (Chris) McDonald, Brian (Jennifer) Rister, Amanda Sommers, Heather Owen, Brad (Samantha) Kingsmore, Crystal (Wayne) Hill, Amanda Toole, T.J. Leitzsey and Brian (Denise) Weeks; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, in addition to a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Hugh Leitzsey and a brother, Harvey Dominick.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pomaria by the Rev. Arden Hallman and Rev. Steve Jackson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Friday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 209 New Hope Road, Pomaria, SC 29126.

Active pallbearers will be Mike Dominick, Steve Dominick, Carroll Leitzsey, Donnie Leitzsey, Barry Richardson and Kenny Graham.

A note of remembrance may be written to the family at www.mcswainevans.com.

