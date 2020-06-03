CHAPIN — Eva Pearl Amick Lindler, 98, of Chapin, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Heritage of Lowman. Born on November 23, 1921, in Newberry County, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Arthur Eugene and Annie Bertha Long Amick. Mrs. Lindler worked for a number of years with Mevco/GE but she enjoyed being a home maker for the majority of her life. She was a member of Macedonia Lutheran Church and the Golden Agers. Flower gardening and opportunities to travel were some of her favorite activities. She was blessed to have maintained a great memory throughout her lifetime. Rarely did she forget anything. Mrs. Lindler loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her daughters, Ann L. Cotney and her fiancé, Kenny Lindler, and Judy L. Graham and her husband David, all of Prosperity; grandchildren, Michelle Cotney Crump (Troy), Allison Brown (Patrick), and David Graham III (Brie); great grandchildren, Austen Collins (Stephen), Mia Russo, Reagan Crump, Austin Crump (Mary Ashley), Payton Brown, Addison Brown, Pierson Brown, Marchal Lamorte and Saylor Graham; and a great great grandchild, Maggie Crump. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Loy E. "Slim" Lindler and her sisters, Ruth Bush, Sara Shealy and Lila Mae Derrick Visitation at the Whitaker Funeral Home in Newberry was from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted by the Rev. Marion Clark at Macedonia Lutheran Church Outdoor Worship Center on Lake Murray at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020. All attendees must remain in their vehicles during the service. Following the service at the Outdoor Worship Center, people are invited to participate in a vehicle drive by at the gravesite to acknowledge your attendance and support of the family. The interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Macedonia Lutheran Church, 49 Macedonia Church Road Prosperity, SC 29127. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com. Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Newberry Observer from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.