PROSPERITY — Evelyn Wilson Amick, 91, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, at White Oak Manor.

Born on May 9, 1928, in Prosperity, she was a daughter of the late Joe N. and Lillie Mae Dominick Wilson. Mrs. Amick managed the Diana Shop on Main Street for many years and later retired from Epting-Ballenger. She was a lifelong member of Bachman Chapel Lutheran Church where she was a member of Circle I. She loved her flowers and was an excellent mother to her son, Bryan.

She is survived by her husband, Eldred B. Amick; a son, Bryan (JoAnn) Amick of Prosperity; a grandson, Ashley (Robin) Amick and great-grandchildren, A.J. Amick and Courtney (Elliott) Altman. Mrs. Amick was predeceased by sisters, Mary Nell Gallman and Doris Cook.

Funeral funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Bachman Chapel Lutheran Church by the Rev. Floyd Sides. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.

Memorials may be made to the Bereavement Fund at Bachman Chapel Lutheran Church, 3074 Bachman Chapel Road, Prosperity, SC 29127.

Active pallbearers will be Ashley Amick, A.J. Amcik, Elliott Altman, Billy Gallman, Bobby Strickland and Dave Cook.

