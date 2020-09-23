Everett Metts

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Everett Lester Metts, 88, of Little Mountain, died Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center. He was married for over 60 years to the late Janice H. Metts.

Born near Little Mountain on June 15, 1932, he was the son of the late Ernest L. and Cleo Boland Metts. After attending Wheeland and Little Mountain Elementary Schools, he graduated from Little Mountain High School in 1951. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952-1954. He retired from Derrick Lumber Company. He was a life-long member of Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church. He served as a church council member, communion assistant and assistant Sunday School secretary.

Mr. Metts is survived by his children: sons, Von (Khristie) Metts, of Newberry, Bernie (Tammy) Metts, of Little Mountain, and Melvin Metts of the home in Little Mountain; a daughter, Janet (Glen) Holley, of Easley; a sister, Mary Alice (George) Frick, of Little Mountain; a sister-in-law, Cathryn H. Summer, of Chapin; grandchildren, Erin (Neal) Willis, Hannah (Shannon Riley) Metts, Jacob (Jess) Holley, and Rachel (Bryce Paull) Holley; step-grandchildren, Allen Sanders, Josh Sanders, and Jordan Sanders; great-grandchildren, Noah Mills, Mason Mills, and Lainey Holley; step-great-grandchildren, Cooper Willis, Elainah Sanders, and Kayden Sanders.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, a drive-up service (broadcast by 87.9 FM radio) will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church in Little Mountain by the Rev. Richard W. Johnston. Those wishing to express their respect by signing the guest book and a final viewing may do so on Friday, September 25, 2020, at McSwain-Evans Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, Special Fund, 816 Mt. Tabor Road, Little Mountain, SC 29075.

