PROSPERITY — Fairey Louise Black, 100, of Prosperity, S.C. (Saluda County), only child of Javas Monroe and Margaret "Maggie" Ella Fairey Black, widow of James Eric Black, died April 27, 2020, at Generations of Batesburg, S.C.

She was born in the East Orange section of Orangeburg County, November 15, 1919. She attended Columbia College and Newberry College, class of 1940, and was bookkeeper for her husband's business, Black's Radio and TV, on Main Street of Newberry, S.C. for 50+ years. She was the oldest member of Corinth Evangelical Lutheran Church, the WELCA group, and a former member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. She was also the oldest member of the Corinth-St. Mark's parish. During her prime, she was the state facilitator of the WELCA Phobe Project and worked on other committees on the state level. She was an avid 66 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, having served as Worthy Matron, Grand Representative of Kentucky in SC, organist, and secretary, travelling extensively to attend meetings across the state and nation. She was a resident at Generations III of Batesburg. Appreciation is expressed to the staff of Generations III of Batesburg, Dr. John Thompson, Dr. McCloy, and All Seasons Hospice.

Surviving are a daughter and loyal son-in-law, Ralph and Marilyn Black Grant; three grandchildren: James Hilery (Debbie) Grant of Waxhaw, N.C., Susan Louraen G. (Donnie) Drake of Prosperity, S.C., John Jacob (Helen) Grant of Columbia, S.C.; four great-granddaughters: Hilary Gail and Hannah Georgie Grant of Knoxville, Tenn., Mary Stephanie Drake (Noah Smith) of Lexington, S.C. and Grace Marie Grant of Columbia, S.C.; a cousin: Noah Black of Colquitt, Ga.; a nephew: Clisby Krell of Spartanburg, S.C.; a niece: Janet D. Welsh of Marietta, Ga.; a sister-in-law: Lena Duncan of Marietta, Ga.

With weather permitting, a drive-up funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Corinth Lutheran Church, Saluda, S.C., with Pastor Pam Turfa and Rev. Eddie Miller officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Corinth Lutheran Church (cemetery fund), 3178 Denny Hwy., Prosperity, SC 29127 or ESTARL (Eastern Star Training for Religious Leaders Scholarship), c/o Kathy Gerner, PGM, 532 Greenbriar Dr., Seneca, SC 29678.

Please share your memories and condolences online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com.