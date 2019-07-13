PROSPERITY — Frances McCrackin Dawkins, 91, died peacefully Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Springfield Place in Newberry with her husband and family at her side.

Born on October 2, 1927, in Newberry, Frances was the daughter of the late David Ramsey and Bernice Adams McCrackin. She was predeceased by her sisters: Sara Elizabeth McCrackin, Agnes McCrackin Wood and Dolly McCrackin McCutcheon.

Mrs. Dawkins was a graduate of Newberry High School and began her career working for Southern Bell and General Electric. She married George William "Billy" Dawkins and worked along side her husband at Dawkins Mercantile. The two of them put in long hours to provide a comfortable home for their family. Mrs. Dawkins was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and a contributing resident of the community. With her captivating smile, she was attentive and compassionate to everyone, often placing their needs before her own. She applied meticulous consideration to detail in everything she achieved for her family. It is no secret she was an outstanding cook and enjoyed planning celebrations; it was gratifying to her as she prepared favorite dishes for family and friends.

Mrs. Dawkins was unwaveringly committed to her family; she taught her children to be polite and respectful, and to always present their best to everyone. She encouraged each to achieve their highest potential and was supportive throughout their struggles. Being a doting grandmother gave her much pleasure; she cherished watching her grandchildren play sports and perform dance recitals as they grew into responsible adults. She loved her soulmate, Billy. Together, they enjoyed family time, sports events, entertaining and traveling, as they created over seven decades of wonderful memories. Mrs. Dawkins will forever be remembered: the devoted wife and partner to Billy; the compassionate mother who fostered virtuousness in her children; the diligent caregiver to her aging mother; and the valued friend to many. Mama's love and guidance she bestowed on her family will be missed immensely.

Mrs. Dawkins is survived by her husband of 71 years, George William Dawkins Sr. She is survived by her daughter: Deena (David) Bowers; sons: Thomas Kirby Dawkins, George William Dawkins Jr. and John David (Susan) Dawkins; grandchildren: William Jacob (Heather) Bowers, Joshua David (Vicki) Bowers, Casey Deen (Blake Yannuzzi) Dawkins and Cydnee Cole Dawkins; great-grandchildren: Aynsly Bowers, Walker Bowers and Bashtin John Yannuzzi; sisters-in-law: Allene Dawkins and Betty Dawkins; brother-in-law: Earl Wood; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family expresses their deepest appreciation to the skilled nursing staff of Springfield Place-Unit 4 and MSA Hospice for their abundance of love and compassion provided to Mrs. Dawkins and her family.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church by the Rev. Michael Price. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:45 p.m. in the Family Life Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Grace Lutheran Church Building Fund, PO Box 188, Prosperity SC 29127.

