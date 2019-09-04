Newberry — Frances Rickmond Eason, 97, of Newberry, died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at J.F. Hawkins in Newberry.

Fran was born on February 24, 1922, in Asheville, N.C. a daughter of the late Maurice H and Effie Baxley Rickmond. She received an Associate of Arts degree from Biltmore College, now UNC Asheville.

Frances was a loyal member of Central United Methodist Church where she participated in the United Methodist Women and the Couples Sunday School Class. She greatly enjoyed her membership in the Fine Arts Club of Newberry and was especially proud of the beautiful quilts she completed.

She met her husband Henry L. Eason while working at the Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C. Frances treasured her 62 years of marriage to Henry and loved being a mother, grandmother and sister to her family. She was very accepting of others and was full of laughter.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda E. Grant (Barry) of Rock Hill; sons, Robert "Bob" M. Eason (Becky) of Columbia and Joseph "Joe" L. Eason (Annette) of Florence; grandchildren, Jeremy Grant, Morgan Eason, Hannah Carpenter, Emma Eason, Jarrett Eason, and Mac Eason; great grandchildren, Jackson and Madison Grant; and her sister, Betty R. Tomlinson (James) of Jacksonville, Fla. and Betty's children, Pamela R. Tomlinson and Col. Barry R. Tomlinson.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Central United Methodist Church conducted by the Rev. James Williams.

Following the service, the family will receive friends at the church in Henry Hall.

Memorials are suggested to the Building Fund of Central United Methodist Church, PO Box 67, Newberry, SC 29108.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home, Newberry, is assisting the family.