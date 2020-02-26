NEWBERRY — Gaylord Francis "Frank" Monroe, 80, widow of Allene Stribble Monroe, departed this world to receive his reward on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center.

Born on June 24, 1939, in Kewanee, Ill., he was a son of the late George Albert and Madge Milhouse Monroe. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a general contractor. Mr. Monroe was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. He was a member of the Newberry Moose Lodge 2211 having joined in 2009. During his membership he has served as sports director, Trustee and activities chairman. In 2010 he was nominated for Moose Legionnaire of the year. Mr. Monroe served as sgt-at-arm for Palmetto 86 Moose Legion. In 2013, he was elected Governor of the Newberry lodge and Treasurer for the SCMA Board. He was given the Governors Award of Excellence and received the Lifetime Membership in LOOM. In 2017, he was elected SCMA State President. At his death, he was Deputy Supreme Governor for SCMA.

He is survived by a brother, George Monroe of Newberry. He was predeceased by sisters, Juanita Bennett and Sharon Huslander.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the St. Luke's Episcopal Church by the Reverend Mother Mia C. McDowell. Interment will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery at a later date.