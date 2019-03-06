GREENWOOD — Fred Willis Hawkins, 88, widower of the late Carrie Pearson Hawkins, resident of Ashley Place, died Friday March 1, 2019 at Hospice House.

Born May 14, 1930 in Newberry to the late Allen and Louise Stockman Hawkins Sr., he graduated from Stoney Hill High School, and retired from Monsanto.

In his younger days he loved his Harley's and fast cars. Fred especially loved going on cruises, he enjoyed being able to go eat anytime of the day or night. He was a loving Father, Grandfather, Neighbor and Friend.

Surviving are his daughters, Robin Hawkins Brown of Hodges, and Donna Hawkins Cohen of Greenwood; his son-in-law Roger Bagwell; his grandchildren, Amy Cohen Lawson and husband Jeff, Buffy Bagwell Fulmer and husband Michael, Laurie Bagwell Walker and husband Darin; his brothers, Edward Hawkins of Newberry, Allen Hawkins Jr. and wife Betty of Lugoff; nine great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. His faithful four legged companion, Josie. He was predeceased by his daughter, Cathy Hawkins Bagwell; his sons-in-law, J.B. Brown and Howard Cohen; his grandsons, Jason Cohen and Nicolas Cohen; his companion Christine Holmes.

He was a faithful member of Coronaca Baptist Church.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. from Coronaca Baptist Church with Rev. Todd Polatty officiating. Burial was at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family is at their respective homes and received friends Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Blyth Funeral Home.

Mr. Hawkins remains were placed in the church at 12:00 Noon.

Pallbearers were Jeff Lawson, Brady Lawson, Michael Fulmer, Darin Fulmer, Wayne Hawkins, Dalton Fulmer, Terrell Mosley and Peyton Mosley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Fred's memory be made to Coronaca Baptist Church, 300 Hwy. 246 N., Greenwood, SC 29649 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.

