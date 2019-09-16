NEWBERRY — Fred J. Kesler, 78, of Newberry, died Sept. 12, 2019 at the Newberry County Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on July 10, 1941, a son of the late Henry Adam and Dessie Kilgore Kesler.

Fred was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church where he belonged to the Adult II Sunday School Class and previously served on the Church Council. He was also a member of the Lutheran Men in Mission who presented him with the Lifetime Achievement award. He also served in the S.C. National Guard

He was a former owner of Newberry Feed and Farm and continued working as a consultant for ISE. A huge part of his life was working on the farm with his twin brother. He and Ned worked together in the beef cattle industry for approximately 60 years.

His community involvement was notable. He was a charter member of the Silverstreet Fire Department, a member of the Silverstreet Young Farmers Association, the Newberry and Saluda Cattlemen's Associations. Fred was a dedicated and loyal leader to the SC Dairy Association. He was recognized for his achievements by Clemson University receiving the "Friend of SC Dairy Industry" award. Other recognitions include the Saluda County Industry Service Award and the Philip R. Perry Education and Service Award, and with his brother Ned, Kesler Brothers Farm was a recipient of the Conservationist of the Year award.

He spearheaded many chicken BBQ and steak suppers at the Newberry Academy and at his church. His gravy making skills produced some "fine gravy." Fred could grow anything in his garden and his wine making hobby from his home grown blueberries and muscadines won him several ribbons at the S.C. State Fair.

He found time to squeeze in some activities, dove hunting and fishing being two of his favorites.

Along with his wife, Harriett, he enjoyed his many travels both in the US and abroad, including Nova Scotia, Israel, Eastern and Western Caribbean, Italy and Greece. He loved the Lord, his family and spending time with friends at "The Party House" in Stoney Hill and at the Coastal Retreat Center at Isle of Palms.

Fred is survived by his wife of 48 years, Harriett Chapman Kesler; daughters, Becky K. Kinard and Christie K. Gardner (Scott); son, James M. Kesler; grandchildren, Brianna Kinard (Fiance, Austin Harris), Baylee Kinard, Payton and Austin Gardner; twin brother, Ned J. Kesler (Joyce), brother Joseph Kesler (Judy); sister, Ann K. Senn (Charles); sisters-in-law, Jackie H. Kesler and Vivian K. Kesler; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, John E, Gerald H., James W., and Jackson R. Kesler and sister, Mildred K. Livingston.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Whitaker Funeral Home.

His funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 in St. Luke's Lutheran Church conducted be the Rev. Jason Scheafer.

Memorial are suggested to Boys Farm, SCLRC and Cemetery Fund of St. Luke's Lutheran Church.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.