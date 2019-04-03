PROSPERITY — Gene Carroll "Pee Wee" Boland, 74, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Born on August 16, 1944 in Newberry, he was a son of the late Milton F. and Mary Carolyn Shealy Boland. He was a retired heavy equipment operator with the U.S. Group and was a member of Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church. Gene loved hunting, fishing, and NASCAR. He loved going to "the store" to have coffee with friends in the morning and spending time with his grandchildren who affectionately called him "Papa Gene."

He is survived by his wife, Barbara D. Boland; a daughter, Lisa Harmon of Pomaria; a step-son, Cody (Neva) Caldwell of Prosperity; a step-daughter, Amber(Scott) Lominick of Newberry; grandchildren, Brent and Tori Caldwell, and Jack, Scotlyn, Lawson and Weston Lominick; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife, Frances Counts Boland; and brothers, Donald Boland, Larry Boland, and Alfred Boland.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at McSwain-Evans Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church Cemetery in Chapin. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church, 101 E. Boundary Street, Chapin, SC 29036 or to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 4056 St. Luke's Church Road Prosperity, SC 29127.

Active pallbearers will be Wesley Boland, Jeff Boland, Jay Boland, Mike Chapman, Keith Ballington and Randy Oliver. Honorary pall bearers will be Jerry Shealy and Wayne Koon.

Condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.mcswainevans.com.