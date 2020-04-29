NEWBERRY — Gene Aughtry Smith, 71, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his residence.

Born on August 7, 1948, in Lexington County, he was a son of the late Albert A. and Essie Mae Aughtry Smith. He was a graduate of Lexingon High School and a 1991 graduate of Columbia Bible College (CIU), and was the owner of Gene's Equipment Repair, LLC. Gene was a master mechanic and was passionate in his trade. He loved building and repairing the things that no one else would or could. He believed that if a man built it, he could fix it.

He was a member of Bush River Baptist Church where he was a former Sunday School Teacher and enjoyed filling in to preach sermons where and when needed. He was a devoted Christian man and loved to share The Word. He always put everyone first in his life, family, friends and even those he just met needing a kind helping hand.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-nine years, Ellen Senn Smith; sons, Chris (Joy) Smith, Brad (Lynn) Smith, Kevin (Ashley) Smith, and Matthew (Leigh Ann) Smith; a daughter, Esther (Rocky) Bartus; sisters, Ola Mae (Edward) Steele, Mary (Dick) Wingard, and Faye (R.C.) Cook; brothers, James Smith and Wilbert Smith; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Ruth Ellen Smith; and by three brothers and a sister.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Bush River Baptist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Eric Truesdale and Rev. Wayne Parker. Memorials may be sent to Gideons International Newberry Camp, P.O. Box 795, Newberry, SC 29108 or to Bush River Baptist Church, PO Box 953, Newberry, SC 29108.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.