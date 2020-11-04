NEWBERRY — Genell Shealy Oxner, 85 years of age, died Friday, September 11, 2020, at J F Hawkins in Newberry.

Mrs. Oxner was born in Newberry on October 23, 1934, the daughter of the late Wyman and Daisy Amick Shealy.

She was a retired employee of Lenox and a member of Faith Lutheran Church.

Genell and her husband, Harvey loved to travel and were always looking forward to their next adventure. She loved to watch movies and shared a lot of time with her granddaughter doing so. But most of all she loved and enjoyed her family.

She was lovingly known to her family as "Aunt Sister." She is survived by her granddaughter, Ashlyn Genell Williams; son-in-law, Richard Williams; sisters-in-law, Sheila B. Shealy and Faye W. Shealy; a number of nieces and nephews; and the light of her life, her precious dog, Bandit.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Harvey Wilson Oxner; daughter, Peggy O. Williams; grandson, Brandon J. Kent; and sibling, James Shealy, Rebecca Lybrand, and Everett Shealy.

The family received friends on Thursday, September 17 at the Whitaker Funeral Home.

Graveside funeral service were conducted by the Rev. Charles Aurand at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, September 18, 2020, in Newberry Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1505 Wilson Road Newberry, SC 29108.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home, Newberry, assisted the family.