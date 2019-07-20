NEWBERRY — George Harold Dowd, 87, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at his residence.

Born on May 20, 1932, in Prosperity, he was a son of the late John Ed and Eva Enlow Dowd. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and was retired from Epting Ballenger Corporation. Mr. Dowd was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and being with family at the lake.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan Wesson Dowd; sons, Rick (Lynn) Dowd and Robbie (Susan) Dowd; a daughter, Julie (Eddie) Graham; grandchildren, Brandi D. (Dan) Graham, Lauren D. (T.J.) Senn, Andrea G. Long, Kaitlyn D. (Lance) Brehmer and Jordan Dowd; great-grandchildren, Cole, Luke and Ryan Graham, Kolton Long, Shelby and Presley Senn and Mia Kate Brehmer. He was predeceased by sisters, Joye D. Shealy and Barbara D. Speece.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church by the Rev. Jimmy Counts. Burial will follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the church, 1105 First Street, Newberry, SC 29108.

Active pallbearers will be Dan Graham, T.J. Senn, Bert Lucas, Lance Brehmer and Jordan Buster.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dean Speece, Phil Shealy, C.D. Avery, Buddy Lester and Josh Nichols.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Rev. Jimmy Counts, Amedisys Hospice and staff with a special thanks to caregiver, Vivian Clark and nurse, Brandi Sease.

