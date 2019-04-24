NEWBERRY — George Ellis "Bo" Moates II, 53, of Newberry, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his residence.

Born on April 8, 1966 in Prosperity, he was the son of Mary Sue Buchanan Dowling and the late George Ellis Moates Sr. He worked for PCA of America.

He is survived by his wife, Lathisha Roseman Moates; his mother, Mary Sue Dowling; a daughter, Leslie Spears; a son, Jesse (Ashley) Spears; a sister, Darlene (Gary) Werts; a granddaughter, Ivyanna Rose; a nephew, Jason (Amanda) Werts and a great-nephew and two great-nieces.

Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Paul Rowe. The family will receive friends following the service.

