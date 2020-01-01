WHITMIRE — George Anthony Pozzuto, age 31, of 222 Sims Street, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at his home.

He was born in North Charleston and was the son of Jennie Roche Pozzuto and the late Steven D. Pozzuto.

George is survived by his wife, Kimberly S. Pozzuto of the home; his sister, Diana Pozzuto of Whitmire; his brothers, Ryan Elsmore (Robin) and Patrick Pozzuto (Allison) both of Mt. Pleasant; three nieces, Riley Elsmore, Morgan and Ava Pozzuto.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Whitmire. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Whitmire.