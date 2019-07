DELAND, Fla. — Pastor George T. Willis, 82 of DeLand, Fla., passed away July 14, 2019, at AdventHealth Daytona Beach.

The only child of William and Eva Willis, he was born in Newberry, S.C. on December 3, 1936. He was a retired Parrish Pastor with the Lutheran Church.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 10:30 a.m. at the Wilson Room at Good Samaritan-Florida Lutheran.