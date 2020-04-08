UNION — Glenda Adams Wise, 79, widow of Jacob Cecil Wise, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her residence.

Born on February 1, 1941, in Pulaski, Tenn., a daughter of the late George Richard and Jeffie Davis Adams. She was a member of Summer Memorial Lutheran Church. She loved her family, was a wonderful cook and loved children. She was devoted to reading her Bible.

Mrs. Wise is survived by daughters, Sharon (Donnie) Rinehart of Moncks Corner, Cecilia Wise of Mt. Olive, N.C. and Kathy Sease of Union; a step-son, Gary (Pam) Wise of Lilburn, Ga.; a sister, Betty (Cleveland) Byrd of Pulaski, Tenn.; grandchildren, Justin Rinehart, Jonathan (Kelly) Sease, Julie (Ira) Lewis, Molly (Jimmy) Dean and Jason (Sara) Wise; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Haley, Addy, Kenzie and Noah. She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Heyward Sease and brothers, Dick Adams Jr., Andy Adams, Dennis Adams and Freddie Adams.

A private family graveside service will be held at Newberry Memorial Gardens by the Rev. Paul Rowe and Rev. Ronnie Norris. Memorials may be made to the .

