NEWBERRY — Dr. Glenn Edward Whitesides, President Emeritus of Newberry College, Newberry, S.C. died on November 30, 2019.

Born on December 23, 1935, in Chester, S.C., he was the son of the late Wright Melvin Whitesides and Elma Worthy Whitesides and the son-in-law of the late David Swope Hoke and Elizabeth Lee Hoke of Chester. He was the widower of Jerry Anne Hoke Whitesides.

After graduating from Chester High School in 1954, Dr. Whitesides entered Erskine College, Due West, S.C. where he was a class officer, editor of the campus newspaper, and during his senior year was president of the student body. He was named to Who's Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities. At graduation, he received the American Legion Leadership Award and, in 2007, he was inducted into the Erskine College Academic Hall of Fame.

In 1958, he entered Florida State University for graduate study, completing both the M.A. and PhD degrees in English, with honors. He received the Graduate Assistant of the Year Award and was invited to join the FSU faculty as Instructor in the Department of English.

In 1963, Dr. Whitesides joined the Lenoir-Rhyne College faculty in Hickory, N.C. as Assistant Professor of English. He founded and directed the English Department Honors Program, became the Chairman of the English Department in 1968 and was elevated to full Professor in 1970. The Lenoir-Rhyne student body dedicated their 1971 college yearbook to Dr. Whitesides.

Dr. Whitesides began his higher-ed administration work at Lenoir-Rhyne when he was appointed Associate Academic Dean in 1971, directing the college's Summer School and Interim programs.

In 1972, Dr. Whitesides joined Newberry College as Vice President for Academic Affairs, serving in that role until 1975 when the Board of Trustees elected him as President of the College. During the summer, prior to his assuming the duties of the college president, Dr. Whitesides completed a post-doctoral program at Harvard University.

During his tenure as the thirteenth president of Newberry College, Dr. Whitesides was active in state, regional, and national education associations. He served as President of the South Carolina Association of Colleges and Universities, as President of the Lutheran College Presidents Association, on the Executive Committee of the Conference of Small Private Colleges, and on the President's Advisory Board of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

During the Whitesides' presidency, Newberry College's physical plant expanded with the completion of the physical Education Complex, the addition of six lighted tennis courts, and the renovations of Smeltzer Hall, McLean Gymnasium, the Academic Skills Center, the college guest home, and the Holland Hall Auditorium.

The college's endowment more than doubled during Dr. Whitesides' presidency, and the Investment in Quality Education Capital Gifts Campaign resulted in additional campus renovations and improvements, including the largest single scholarship fund in the history of the college.

Also, during the Whitesides' years, the college received a record number of grants in federal funding for developmental projects and programs in science research, computer operations, faculty development, minority relations, student placement services and admissions. The funds also made possible the establishment of the college's Academic Skills Center program and facility.

Both the Founders Scholarship and the President's Scholarship Programs were initiated and developed under Dr. Whitesides direction, and the college enjoyed the highest enrollment to date.

After retiring from the Newberry College presidency in 1984, Dr. Whitesides served as a valued member of the faculty as Professor of English. He served several years with distinction as Faculty marshal and was appointed and elected to major councils and committees, including Acting Chair of the Department of English.

During this period of his tenure at Newberry College, he received the Noah and Pansy Derrick Award from the Newberry College Alumni Association, the Dr. Grady Cooper Award from the student body, and received the Newberry College Sesquicentennial Medal of Honor.

After retiring from Newberry College in 2001, Dr. Whitesides joined the business world as a real estate broker with HomeTown Realty and was recognized several years as the Best Real Estate Agent of the Year. He was also owner of Treasures on Main, an antique shop in downtown Newberry.

Throughout his career in higher education and in business, Dr. Whitesides served actively in community organizations and institutions including the Newberry Historical and Museum Society — serving six years as treasurer. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club, the United Way of the Midlands, the Wachovia Bank Board of Directors, and the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer — where he was elected to Church Council and served on various committees.

Dr. Whitesides was active as a judge in the Miss America Pageant Program, the largest scholarship foundation for women in the world. He judged over 40 state pageants, and he was a three-time judge for the national Miss America pageant in Atlantic City in 1979, 1980, and 1981.

Dr. Whitesides is survived by two daughters and a son, Jane Elizabeth Whitesides (Chris Metts), Newberry; Anna Catherine Harris (Chris Harris), Knoxville, Tenn.; John Hampton Whitesides, Newberry.

He is also survived by five grandchildren, John Cameron Doolittle (Emily Doolittle), Connor Edward Doolittle, Claire Elizabeth Doolittle all of Newberry and Emma Catherine Harris and Christopher Ethan Harris, Knoxville, Tenn.; a great grandson, Tucker William Doolittle; two step grand-daughters, Susannah Harris and Laura Lee Cooper (Mark Cooper) all of Knoxville, Tenn. and a granddaughter through a special friendship, Elizabeth Blease Carter.

He was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Wayne Whitesides Sr., and by a sister, Dorothy Whitesides Johns. He is also survived by two brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law, Robert Lee Hoke, Brandon, MS, Larry Swope Hoke, Anderson, SC and Elizabeth Josey Hoke, Brandon, Miss.; by eight nieces and nephews, and a host of grand nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Whitaker Funeral Home, 1704 College Street, Newberry from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6.

A funeral service will be held at Wiles Chapel on the campus of Newberry College at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 8 with the family greeting friends following the service.

Interment will be in Rosemont Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Dr. Glenn and Jerry Whitesides Family Scholarship at Newberry College or to the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1515 Boundary Street, Newberry, SC 29108.

