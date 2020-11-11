GREENVILLE — Gloria Antoinette "Toni" Lackey Counts, 85, died Monday, November 9, 2020, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial.

Born on March 27, 1935, in Whitmire, she was a daughter of the late Bobby Lackey and Jessie Roberts Lackey Brank and step-daughter of the late Robert Brank. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of our Savior in Greenville.

Mrs. Counts is survived by her husband of 66 years, James Wyman Counts; a son, Gary Counts (Paige), of Columbia; a daughter, Cathy Counts (Ray Willard), of Columbia and granddaughters, Ashlyn Alexander and Anna Alexander.

She was predeceased by a brother, Roland Lackey.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Colony Lutheran Church by the Rev. Brent Nichols. Memorials may be made to the Lutheran Church of Our Savior Organ Fund, 2600 Wade Hampton Boulevard, Greenville, SC 29615 or Colony Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, 48 Colony Church Road, Newberry, SC 29108 or the Humane Society.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.