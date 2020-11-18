NEWBERRY — Gordon C. Henry of Newberry died November 12 at the Hospice House of the Piedmont in Greenwood after a short illness.

He was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on July 29, 1931, a son of the late Herbert and Edith Briggs Henry.

He attended Sioux City schools and received his B.A. in speech and history in 1953 from Iowa State Teachers College.

Following his military service in the U.S. Navy, he taught in Iowa high schools. He married Audrey Fae Roorda on August 9, 1957.

After receiving his master's degree in journalism from the University of Iowa in 1960, he worked with Western Electric Co., Cicero, Illinois (1960-67), and Fort Hays Kansas State College (1967-69).

He accepted a position with Newberry College in 1969 and was employed at the College from 1969 through 2011, filling a number of positions during his tenure. He served as Director of Public Relations, Assistant Professor of Communications, Sports Information Director and Associate Vice President of Institutional Research. In 1996, Gordon retired as Professor of Communications, Emeritus, but he remained on the college staff until 2011 on a part-time basis as the college's archivist.

He chaired the 150th Anniversary celebration of Newberry College (2006-07). For the Anniversary, he wrote a book titled "God Bless Newberry College," an updated history of the college from its beginnings.

He received the Honorary Doctor of Letters Degree in 2006 and was honored as the Newberry College Outstanding Non-Alumnus in 2007.

Gordon was an active member of the Newberry Rotary Club (1969-present) and served as the club's treasurer from 1996 to 2017. He was the recipient of the Rotarian of the Year award in 2000 and the Service above Self award in 2018.

He has also been a member of the Newberry County Historical and Museum Society, serving as president 2004-06 and as treasurer from 2010-13.

He was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Newberry.

He had a great interest in history and politics and owned a huge collection of biographies of all the presidents. He enjoyed attending plays and musical productions, and he and his wife were members of several local and regional theaters.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Audrey Fae Henry; children, Laurie J. Henry of Cincinnati, Ohio and Karl S. Henry of Indianapolis, Ind.; grandchildren, Eric Drury and Rebecca Drury, both of Cincinnati; a sister-in-law, Beulah Zoutendam, of Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Boyd Herbert Henry.

Friends are invited to view and sign the register at Whitaker Funeral Home, 1704 College Street, Newberry on Wednesday through Friday, November 18-20, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Graveside funeral services with military honors will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Newberry Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Joe Long officiating.

To those attending the graveside service on Saturday, it is the request of the family that all adhere to COVID-19 recommendations including wearing a mask and practicing appropriate distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Newberry College, 2100 College St., Newberry, SC, 29108; Central United Methodist Church, 1005 College St, Newberry, SC, 29108; or the Newberry Rotary Club, PO Box 422, Newberry, SC 29108-0422.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.