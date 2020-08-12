LEXINGTON — Grace Smith Thomas, 86, of Lexington, passed away on August 8, 2020. Grace was born on January 24, 1934, to the late Olin and Georgia Mae Kunkle Smith Wilson.

Ms. Thomas is survived by her daughter, Linda Thomas Griggs of Raleigh; grandchildren, Christopher Griggs (Natalie Griggs) of Cary, N.C. and Erin Libby (Jeremy Libby) of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; her wonderful great-granddaughter, Caroline Michelle Griggs of Cary, N.C.; sister, Ruth S. Wilson of Pomaria, S.C.; brother, John W. (Ann) Smith of Newberry, S.C.; sister, Rita (M.C.) Yarbrough of Newberry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her siblings, James Olin Smith and Evelyn Smith Crumpton, of Newberry, and Jean Smith Jackson, of Lexington.

Her love and devotion to her family were known by all who knew her. She loved her family with all her heart and will be missed. Ms. Thomas greatly enjoyed the company of her great-granddaughter, who brought her great joy and happiness. She relished time in the N.C. mountains with her longtime partner Johnny Hallman (deceased 2008), who she loved dearly. She would always tell stories about her and Johnny's adventures at the mountain cabin near Saluda, which they loved so much.

Ms. Thomas attended Red Bank Baptist Church with friends and family in Lexington, S.C.

Memorials can be made to the Red Bank Adult Choir, 1357 S Lake Dr., Lexington, SC 29073. She loved listening to their music on Sundays and their special music presentations.