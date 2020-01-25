NEWBERRY — Gussie Bundrick Derrick, of Newberry, 99 years of age, died on Monday, January 20, 2020, at her residence.

Born on November 15, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Jessie Sylvan "Van" and Vennie Amick Bundrick. Mrs. Derrick, a kind and caring lady, worked for many years in the cafeteria at Newberry High School. She later retired from the City of Newberry Recreation Department, where she enjoyed her position as an instructor in the Ceramics Department.

As long as her health allowed, she was a very loyal and active member of Silverstreet Lutheran Church. She was a Life Member of the Women of the ELCA. Many will remember her support for the Lutheran Men in Mission through helping them sell tickets to their various fund-raising events. Her community activity included membership in the American Legion Auxiliary, the S.C. Ceramic Association, and the Newberry Fire Department Auxiliary.

She was gifted with many talents and especially enjoyed anything that she could do with her hands, crocheting, painting, cross-stitching and ceramics. She also made Cabbage Patch Dolls.

Survivors include a daughter and her husband, Helen and Bill Hall of Strasburg, Va.; son-in-law, Carroll J. Addy of Ninety-Six.

Mrs. Derrick was known as "Rankie" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by grandchildren and their spouses, Christie Lynn and Bo Bundrick of Gordonsville, Va. and Billy and Becky Hall of Middletown, Va.; great grandchildren Katie Bundrick, Jacob Bundrick, William Hall and Isabel Hall. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and her special friend and caregiver Patricia Kelly.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Mayes W. Derrick; a daughter, Ellen D. Addy; sisters, Eva Moore, Lucille Meetz, and Ruby Pitts; and brothers Johnnie Bundrick and Thurmond Bundrick.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 1:00 p.m. at Silverstreet Lutheran Church, conducted by the Rev. Dr. J. Harry Crout. Interment will follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be Friday, January 31 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Whitaker Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be the members of the Silverstreet Lutheran Church Congregational Council. Memorials are suggested to Silverstreet Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 120 Long Street, Silverstreet, SC 29145.

Memorials are suggested to Silverstreet Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 120 Long Street, Silverstreet, SC 29145.