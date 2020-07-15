NEWBERRY — On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, Hanh-Phuc Thi Nguyen, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at age 76.

Hanh-Phuc Thi Nguyen was born on June 6, 1944, in Cần Thơ, Vietnam. In search of a better life, she left Vietnam on May 3, 1975, with her husband and two-year-old daughter. With the help of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Little Mountain, S.C., they immigrated to the United States and settled down in Newberry, S.C., where they raised a son, Royal Nguyen, and a daughter, My-Linh Fenner.

Her adopted American name is Happy because of her endless laughter and smile. She worked tirelessly over 30 years to provide her children with a full and rich life.

Happy deeply loved her children and her grandchildren. When around them, her laughter was ever present, and she beamed with pride and joy. Her home is filled with pictures of her children, Royal and My-Linh and her grandchildren, Ashley, Cole, Sam, and Pax, displaying many treasured memories. Happy loved the beach. Many family vacations were spent there, enjoying playing in the ocean waves, catching fish and collecting seashells. Happy enjoyed cooking and making favorite dishes for her family, especially for her grandchildren. During retirement, Happy loved working in her garden. She has always enjoyed the beauty of flowers and plants.

Happy is survived by her husband, Bay Van Nguyen, her sister, Huong Thi Do, her niece, Daisy Lee, Daisy's four children, David, Uyen, Oanh, and Dylan, her daughter and her daughter's family, My-Linh, Joel, Ashley, and Cole Fenner, and her son and her son's family, Royal, Kerry, Sam, and Pax Nguyen.

