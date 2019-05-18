NEWBERRY — Harold C. Smith passed away peacefully at Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital after a long illness.

Born on May 15th, 1938 in Chester, S.C., Harold lived in Columbia for many years where he met his wife, Becky, on a blind date while she was a student at Columbia College. After marrying, they lived in Columbia for nine years before moving to Newberry in 1977. Harold was a math teacher before becoming a career counselor at the Newberry County Career Center. After retiring, he spent his days working part-time with Disabilities and Special Needs. He enjoyed spending his spare time hiking, swimming, working out at the YMCA, and taking his children to playgrounds where they were "strongly encouraged" to "cross the monkey bars." He also supported many charities through the years and was active in the Civitan Club and at Central United Methodist Church, where he joyfully sang in the choir and taught Sunday school for many years.

As husband and wife, Harold and Becky spent nearly 51 loving years together. Harold is survived by four wonderful children: Julie (Brian) Crooks of Irmo, Nancy Smith of Columbia, Melissa Smith of Newberry, and Dean (Mattie) of Chapin. He is also survived by two grandchildren (Jordan and Tyler Crooks), sister-in-law Helen Kinion of Greenville, sister Jane Benjamin of Greenwood, sister Lavina (Lauren) Chandler of Columbia, and numerous nieces and nephews whom he affectionately referred to as "little froggies," leading to his nickname of "Uncle Froggy."

The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 18, at 2:00 p.m. at Central UMC in Newberry.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central UMC in Newberry, Epworth Children's Home, or the .