POMARIA — Harold Joseph Smith, 80, died January 27, 2020, at his residence.

Born July 1, 1939, in Pomaria, he was the son of the late John William and Sadie Fowler Smith. He was a commercial insulator, retiring from Fluor Corporation.

He served in the United States Army. Harold was a volunteer fireman with Consolidated Five for many years and a member of Pomaria Masonic Lodge 151. He was a lifelong member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and an associate member of New Hope United Methodist Church. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing baseball, church league softball, and deer hunting. With his health declining, he enjoyed visits with his great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Barbara W. Smith; sons, Marty (Karen) Livingston, Shane (Linda) Livingston of Pomaria, and Keith Smith of Greenwood; daughters, Melanie L. (Bill) Wyatt, Phyllis L. (Russell) Suber of Pomaria, and Pamela Smith (Robert) Brookman of Advance, North Carolina; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond Smith of Pomaria; and sister, Dollie Smith Hallman of West Columbia. He was predeceased by siblings, Inez Mills, Georgia Goodlett, William Smith, Thomas Smith, Mark Smith, and Gary Lee Smith.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 29 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at McSwain-Evans Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Pomaria.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 2360 Mt. Pleasant Road, Pomaria, SC 29126 or New Hope United Methodist Church Building Expansion Fund c/o Robert Davis, 256 Graham Cemetery Road, Pomaria, SC 29126.

Active pallbearers will be Eric Huffstetler, Erik Lewis, Stuart Livingston, Ronnie Mills, Evan Pitts, Brian Smith, Dale Smith, and Gaivnion Smith. Honorary pallbearer will be Dr. Carroll Pinner III.

The family would like to thank Dr. Carroll Pinner III. A special thanks goes out to Comfort Care Hospice, especially Irene and Marilyn, and Pomaria Rescue Squad.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. wwww.mcswainevans.com.