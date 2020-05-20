NEWBERRY — Harriet Brown Boazman, 93, of Newberry died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Boazman was born on September 28, 1926, in Newberry and was a daughter of the late J. Alvan and Edith McGill Brown. She graduated from Newberry High School and received a combined accounting and secretarial certificate from Newberry College. Prior to becoming a full-time homemaker for her husband and her children, she worked for Belk Beard and Dick Baker Furniture. Mrs. Boazman loved her Lord and as she had been taught by her ancestors, she always put God first. She was a very active member of Newberry ARP Church where she held various position in the Women of the Church and in the 2nd Presbyterial. For many years she was actively involved with the Boy Scouts and with the 4-H clubs. Survivors include her children and their spouses, Edith and Steve Bedenbaugh of Prosperity, who while taking care of her were living at her residence, Joe and Sandi Boazman of Donalds, and John and Claudia Boazman of Lexington; grandchildren and their spouses, Justin Boazman, Amber and Travis Knight, Maria and Jonathan Morgan, Joanna Bedenbaugh and her fiancé Thomas Kiker, Rebecca Boazman, and James Boazman; great grandchildren, Abby Bowling, Blakely Knight, and Edie Gwyn Morgan; sisters-in-law, Myrtice Boazman and Christine Able; and brother-in-law and his wife Gerald and Lydia Hite. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Ralph S. Boazman and her siblings, James Brown, John Brown, and Catherine Hite. A private family graveside service will be held in Newberry Memorial Gardens. A Memorial Service for family and friends to celebrate Harriet Boazman's life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Newberry ARP Church, 1701 Main St., Newberry, SC 29108 or Bonclarken Conference Center, 500 Pine Dr., Flat Rock, NC 28731. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com. Whitaker Funeral Home, Newberry, is assisting the family.
Published in The Newberry Observer from May 20 to May 21, 2020.