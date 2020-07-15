Hattie Wilson

NEWBERRY — Hattie Miller Wilson, 97, of Prosperity died on July 9, 2020, at White Oak Manor.

Mrs. Wilson was born on December 15, 1922, a daughter of the late Roy B. and Almedia Sheppard Miller.

She was a member of Bachman Chapel Lutheran Church. For much of her life, she spent her time sitting with and caring for the elderly. She enjoyed nature – fishing, gardening, the mountains, the animals. She loved her husband and her family and the color pink was her favorite.

Mrs. Wilson is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, John C. Wilson; a sister, Stella Mae McGlamery; grandchildren, Robert G. Whiting (Gretchen); Wendy R. Waites, Dean Faw, Christy F. Byrd (Michael) and Shane Faw (Pamela); great-grandchildren, Heather M. Whiting, Kristen B. Whiting, Chase Q. Waites, Zack J. Waites, Sunnie Rose Faw, Kayla Wilson, and Christian Faw; a great great grandchild, Kaiden Wilson and numerous nieces and nephews living in Wilkesboro, N.C. She is also survived by stepchildren, John Wilson (Susan), Philip Wilson (Lindy), Kenneth Wilson (Catherine), and Bruce Wilson (Faith).

She was predeceased her children, Marlene F. Gray and Marvin D. Faw; and siblings, Hazel Nichols, Kenneth Miller, Curtis Miller, infant brother, Redford Miller; and step-daughter, Nanette Workman.

Graveside funeral services were conducted by Rev. Floyd Sides on Monday, July 13 at 11 a.m. at Bachman Chapel Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Danny Yarborough, Robert Whiting, Dean Faw, Chase Waites, Zack Waites, and Stacy Waites.

Honorary pallbearers are the staff at White Oak Manor and Dr. Oscar Lovelace.

Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association (Midland's Chapter) 140 Stoneridge Dr., Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210; White Oak Manor, 2555 Kinard St, Newberry, SC 29108; or to a hospice of one's choice.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.