GREENWOOD — Hayne William Boozer, 75, resident of Grange Road, husband of Donna Spivey Boozer, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at his home.

Born April 8, 1944, in Newberry, he was the son of the late James Earle and Georgie Lucile Black Boozer. He retired after 50 years of service from Monsanto and was a member of the National Guard. Hayne loved life and enjoyed meeting and talking with his family and friends.

He was a member of Calvary Chapel of Greenwood and the Emerald City Antique Auto Cars Club.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughters, Karen Culp LeBlanc of Greenwood and LaSchea Boozer Workman and husband "B" of Kinards; twin brother, Wayne Boozer (Jean) of Greenwood; two brothers, Enoch Boozer and Joe Boozer (Peggy) of Prosperity; sister Martha Turner (Tony) of Prosperity; grandchildren, Lauryn LeBlanc, Drew Workman, Ellis Workman and Daniel Chapman; many nieces and nephews.

Hayne was preceded in death by a sister, Ellen Boozer.

Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Wednesday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Stanley Sprouse and Rev. David Evans officiating. A private entombment will be held in Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Emerald City Antique Auto Club, Monsanto/Solutia/Ascend Chem Lab coworkers, and Cross Creek Mall Exercise Group.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.

